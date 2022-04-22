(Previous coverage of this story in the video player above.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify two people who appear to point loaded guns at an officer.

Video of the incident has been shared on social media. In it, two young men point 9mm handguns at a Cleveland officer sitting inside his cruiser in broad daylight. The men are also seen waving the weapons and laughing.

On Friday, police released two images: one of a person of interest and another of the guns. An imagine of the second man was not available.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Anyone with tips is asked to call 216-623-5318. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. There is a reward up to $5,000.