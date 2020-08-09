Cleveland police: Woman shot, killed after verbal altercation

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating an incident that left one woman dead this weekend.

Saturday, at about 10:45 p.m., police arrived at the 3900 block of East 67th Street after a 40-year-old woman was reportedly shot.

The woman, who was found with a gunshot wound on her back, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Police reported that a verbal altercation took place before the shooting occurred. According to witnesses, a vehicle was speeding and nearly hit a child who was outside. The victim and a passenger allegedly exchanged words before the passenger got out of the vehicle and shot a gun.

A suspect or suspects are unknown at this time.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: