Cleveland police: Woman shot, killed after verbal altercation

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating an incident that left one woman dead this weekend.
Saturday, at about 10:45 p.m., police arrived at the 3900 block of East 67th Street after a 40-year-old woman was reportedly shot.
The woman, who was found with a gunshot wound on her back, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, police said.
Police reported that a verbal altercation took place before the shooting occurred. According to witnesses, a vehicle was speeding and nearly hit a child who was outside. The victim and a passenger allegedly exchanged words before the passenger got out of the vehicle and shot a gun.
A suspect or suspects are unknown at this time.
