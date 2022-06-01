CLEVELAND (WJW)– A 54-year-old woman is suspected in the shooting death of her mother.

Officers were called to a house on East 151th Street near Bartlett Avenue in Cleveland shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the 87-year-old victim was in an upstairs bedroom when she was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her daughter told officers the shooting was accidental. She was taken to the homicide unit for an interview.

The case will be referred to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and it remains under investigation.