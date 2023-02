CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.

Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the backyard of a home on the 16200 block of Huntmere Avenue, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the shooting was reported as a suspected homicide by the Cleveland Police Department.

No further details were available.