Cleveland police warns against ringing in New Year with celebratory gunfire

CLEVELAND (WJW) – New Year’s Eve is upon us and the Cleveland Division of Police wants to remind the community that celebratory gunfire is both illegal and dangerous.

Police warn that in a densely populated urban area like Cleveland, using a gun to celebrate New Year’s Eve, or any occasion, can have devastating consequences.

“The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but that bullet comes down, and the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone far away, causing injury or death,” police said in a statement.

They are asking anyone who sees suspicious or illegal activity to report it to law enforcement right away. Anyone is asked to call 911 for emergencies or 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies.

Tips can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.