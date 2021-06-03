Cleveland police union to hold news conference after four officers fired

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on what he called the “unjust” firing of four officers.

Cleveland Director of Safety Karrie Howard announced on Friday the four terminations and one suspension for violations in separate incidents:

Patrol Officer Katrina Ruma, 52, hired in 1998. Violations: uniform and clothing regulations, sick leave, wearable camera, recording devices, code of conduct.

Patrol Officer Samuel Ortiz, 50, hired in 2007. Violations: duty to avoid the appearance of impropriety, prisoner medical and mental health needs, code of conduct.

Patrol Officer Michael Guion, 41, hired in 2013. Violations: convicted of operating a vehicle under the influence, as well as standards of conduct, enforcement of domestic violence statutes, patrol section duty hours, reporting on and off duty violations.

Patrol Officer Chanae Donitzen, 29, hired in 2019. Violations: ethics policy, standards of conduct, code of conduct.

Det. Salvatore Santillo, 29, was suspended for 20 days without pay for violations like frisk searches, investigative stops, de-escalation and use of force.