CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland police union held a vote of no confidence for the Cleveland Director of Public Safety Director Karrie Howard after remarks that union officials called “racist.”

Union officials have called for Howard’s termination after comments he made during the “Not Another Memphis” event at The Word Church.

The I-Team has confirmed that the Fraternal Order of Police has also called on Mayor Justin Bibb to ask for Howard’s resignation.

During a discussion about the beating death of Tyre Nichols, Howard told the crowd that the Irish, “flooded safety forces to the point where we have bagpipes and kilts and all of this green.”

He went on to say that, “racism is in the DNA of America,” and that, “there is a certain type of person who has historically applied to be police officers.”

Howard has since apologized for the remarks, saying that he has utmost respect for everyone who serves the city.

“During the panel discussion, I attempted to use a historical point to illustrate how a group of people created a culture of change by becoming part of the institution they sought to reform,” Howard said, in part. “These comments were intended to convey sincere admiration for the Irish Clevelanders who shaped our city by being the change they wanted to see—a point that I failed to fully articulate. Again, I deeply apologize for any pain or offense these comments have caused.”

“His comments were completely outrageous,” said Atty. Henry Hilow, who represents the Cleveland police union. “What is most disturbing is the mayor, along with the chief of police, were there when these comments were made. His comments that the Irish community saturated the police and fire departments is a disservice to the dedication and commitment to the hard working men and women that serve the public. His comments send the wrong message for diversity and fairness. He should be fired.”

The results from union vote will be released to the public on Wednesday.