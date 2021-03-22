Cleveland police: Two arrested in restaurant shooting that killed man and woman

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have reportedly arrested two suspects in a restaurant shooting incident that killed two Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police arrived at My Friends Restaurant on the 116th block of Detroit Avenue following reports of multiple people shot. Inside the restaurant, police said they found a 21-year-old woman on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a 27-year-old man who was shot in the neck.

Both were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center and both died from their injuries, police said.

Two male suspects in their 20s were also shot during the incident, police said.

One arrested suspect was found in the restaurant’s kitchen with gunshot wounds to the leg and the other was reportedly taken to MetroHealth via private vehicle due to a gunshot wound and a broken tibia. The first suspect is still at the hospital and the second was treated, released and booked at Cuyahoga County Jail, police said.

Preliminary reports show that two different groups of people were eating at the 24-hour diner when a verbal exchange took place. Police said they believe that at one point both arrested suspects took out guns and began shooting at the the victims and each other.

Investigating police said that two firearms were confiscated in this incident.