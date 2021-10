CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are trying to identify a woman wanted for aggravated robbery in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, an 84-year-old man was leaving Key Bank on East 185th Street on Oct. 15 when the suspect knocked him down, threatened to shoot him and took his wallet with cash inside.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect should contact investigators at 216-621-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.