Cleveland police traffic stop ends when vehicle attempting to flee was t-boned, hit a pole

** Correction from earlier: Cleveland police did not chase the vehicle **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland police traffic stop ended when a vehicle attempting to flee was t-boned and hit a pole.

Police say it happened earlier today at Woodland Avenue and Woodhill Road.

A 20-year-old male driver took off from officers who say they were attempting a traffic stop, according to a report from police.

Police say two juveniles and one adult were injured, including one girl who was reported having a severe leg injury.

No reports of arrests have been made at this time.