Cleveland police traffic stop ends when vehicle attempting to flee was t-boned, hit a pole

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

** Correction from earlier: Cleveland police did not chase the vehicle **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland police traffic stop ended when a vehicle attempting to flee was t-boned and hit a pole.

Police say it happened earlier today at Woodland Avenue and Woodhill Road.  

A 20-year-old male driver took off from officers who say they were attempting a traffic stop, according to a report from police.

Police say two juveniles and one adult were injured, including one girl who was reported having a severe leg injury. 

No reports of arrests have been made at this time.

 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral