CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police will provide an update on two recent officer-involved shootings.

Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard, Police Chief Wayne Drummond and Commander Ali Pillow will speak at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

On June 2, a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer shot and killed a suspect. It happened at a housing complex on East 98th Street near Union Avenue.

Cleveland police said CMHA officers were called to the building for a report of a man throwing a bed frame, a door, chairs, a TV and a hatchet from a seventh-floor balcony. CMHA police struggled with the man. That’s when an officer fired shots. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Desmond Eskridge, 42, of Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, a CMHA officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical because the suspect bit off their finger.

In May, Maple Heights police shot and killed a suspect after pursuing a car believed to be involved with a shooting.