CLEVELAND (WJW) — City and police union officials on Wednesday agreed on a 50% pay increase for Cleveland officers, as well as an up to $5,000 sign-on bonus for police cadets.

Mayor Justin Bibb and police union representatives Capt. Jim O’Malley and Detective Jeff Follmer came to an agreement during a Wednesday public safety summit focused on recruiting and retaining more police officers.

The pay rate for Cleveland Police Academy trainees would increase from $16 per hour to $24 per hour. That’s more than officers make in Cincinnati or with the Ohio Highway State Patrol, according to the release.

The agreement also jumpstarts officers who hold at least a Bachelor’s degree and who have served at least 180 consecutive days of active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces before being honorably discharged. They’ll be sworn in to the department at an elevated rank, which equates to an about $3,700 pay bump in their first year.

Trainees can also get peace officer training certification costs reimbursed.

“Public safety is paramount to everything else we do here at city hall and investing in those who protect us every day is critical to achieving our goals,” Mayor Bibb is quoted in the release. “Today’s announcements are just the most recent examples of my administration’s commitment to supporting our officers. We look forward to continuing conversations with union leaders and hope to make additional investments.”

The new incentives come amid an ongoing staffing shortage in the Cleveland Division of Police that has stretched usual patrols thin and more recently spurred state and federal backup.

The FOX 8 I-Team on Tuesday reported four potential Cleveland police cadets unexpectedly withdrew for various reasons. The sudden quits left fewer than 20 new recruits in training.