CLEVELAND (WJW) — Next month, the Cleveland Division of Police is auctioning off forfeited or seized cars, power tools, lawn equipment, electronics, bicycles and more.

The first auction, for all but the cars, is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2200 W. 3rd St. A preview of all the items is set for 8 a.m. and bidding will start “promptly” at 9 a.m.

All items will be sold “as is” without warranties and buyers must make a full cash payment at the time of purchase.

For more information, call 216-623-5366.

The following Saturday, Oct. 14, police are auctioning impounded cars at the city’s impound lot No. 2, 4300 Bradley Road, according to a Facebook post.

The cars can be viewed starting at 8 a.m. and bidding will begin at 9 a.m. “sharp.” There will be no early admission.

Purchases are cash-only.