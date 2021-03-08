Cleveland police: Suspect threatened to shoot up Chipotle over mask

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify the person it says threatened to shoot up the Chipotle in Steelyard Commons.

It happened on March 2. An employee told a female she needed to wear a mask inside the restaurant. Police said she started yelling before she left and returned with another female, who made the threat.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

As the manager said she was calling police, the one suspect waved a gun in the air. The pair left in a gray Ford Escape with a luggage rack and a broken rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. O’Neil at 216-623-2709 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.