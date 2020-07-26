Cleveland police: String of weekend violence leaves two dead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are reporting a string of crimes this weekend that left two people dead.

Over a two-day period, police and emergency responders were called to multiple sites of shooting incidents and stabbings. Some victims also showed up at the emergency room on their own with wounds from stabbings or shootings.

Here are some of the incidents that the Cleveland Police Department is now investigating:

FRIDAY, JULY 24

8:30 a.m. — A unidentified male was pronounced deceased at MetroHealth Medical Center after being transferred there by emergency reponders the previous evening with a gunshot wound to the head. The man had been found by the police near Mound Elementary School on Ackley Road unconscious. The homicide unit is now investigating.

6:30 p.m. — Three 19-year-old males were reportedly shot on the corner of East 105 Street and Superior Avenue. One suffered a wound to the right side, another to both shoulders and the other to his right eye. All were taken to University Hospitals via a private vehicle.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

2:38 a.m. — An incident occurred on the corner of East 37 Street and Community College Avenue that left two people injured. A 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old female were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS. The male had gunshot wounds to his back and bottom.

8:41 p.m . — A 26-year-old was shot in the head at the 7500 block of Kinsman Rd. Emergency responders transferred the victim to University Hospitals.

10:44 p.m. — Police were called to the 2200 block of East 79th St. after a 34-year-old female was reportedly stabbed in the chest. The incident allegedly occurred at the 3200 block of West 65th Street. The woman was taken to University Hospitals.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

12:10 a.m. — Police were called to the 3000 block of West 46th Street after gunshots were reported. A 46-year-old male victim was discovered in a nearby car, appearing to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. While no arrests have been made, homicide detectives continue to investigate.

4:20 a.m. — A 52-year-old male was found on 11000 block of St. Clair Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. At this time there are no known suspects in the incident. Responders took the man to University Hospitals.

