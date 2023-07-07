CLEVELAND (WJW) – More than 90 people were killed in Cleveland over the first six months of 2023, and those numbers are only expected to rise as violent crime peaks over the summer months.

“There is no question that we have issues with violent crime in the city of Cleveland,” Cleveland Division of Police Chief Wayne Drummond said. “It’s evident by our homicide numbers, our shootings, our non-fatal shootings. So, it’s been a relatively violent summer.”

Drummond said police are working around the clock to put criminals behind bars, but the department is facing serious staffing challenges as they are down 256 officers and seven homicide detectives.

“We want to make sure that we have qualified individuals that are coming into the police service,” Drummond said. “That’s first and foremost. Second to that, we currently have 16 Detectives assigned to our homicide unit. Sixteen dedicated, hard-working detectives, that’s in my opinion, doing a phenomenal job under the circumstances.”

“The Homicide Unit currently has 16 Homicide Detectives, three Sergeants and one Crime Analyst,” per Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia. “The Homicide Unit is supplemented by the Homicide Review Task Force which consists of two FBI agents, one ATF agent, one BCI agent and one FBI analyst. The current divisional staffing analysis has homicide budgeted for 23 detectives.”

Drummond said Cleveland Police have been able to solve more than 70 percent of homicide cases, despite being short-staffed. But the question remains, how long is that sustainable?

Cleveland City Councilman Michael Polensek doesn’t want to wait around to find out.

“We are at a present pace to have a record number of homicides this year,” Polensek said. “We’ve been attempting to get a briefing in this very room by the director of the command staff with CPD. To give us where are we at this point in time with deployment. What’s happening with the deployment? What’s happening with the recruitment and marketing plan that we were supposed to see? It’s been 16 months.”

Drummond explained that police across the country are struggling to find qualified recruits. With retirements and resignations, it makes it even more difficult to manage. Drummond said Cleveland Police are offering competitive salaries and great benefits, but less people are opting to serve these vital roles in their communities. The current recruiting class holds less than 10 cadets.

Nevertheless, Drummond said safety and recruiting remain a top priority for the Department.

“I want the public to know that we have dedicated men and women who are working hard to make sure that they are safe,” he said. “I want to make sure that’s not lost.”