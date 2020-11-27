Cleveland police: Shooting victim pushed out of van onto hospital sidewalk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.
According to police, MetroHealth Medical Center employees told officers that the victim had been shoved out of a van and onto the sidewalk around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The young man had been shot in the chest.
He was treated at the hospital but died.
The victim has not been identified.
