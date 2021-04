CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kiera Smith was last seen at the Jane Edna Center at 3955 Euclid Avenue on April 11, according to a police news release.

Police say, Kiera reportedly walked out of the center wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants and did not return.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.