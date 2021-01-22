Cleveland police seek info after suspect impersonates officer, steals car

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information after a man impersonated an officer to steal a woman’s car.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Public Square.

Cleveland police said a man approached the victim, showed her a badge and told her she was illegally parked. The suspect asked for her ID and acted like he was her through police dispatch.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

According to police, the man told the woman to leave her keys and go inside Tower City to get her friend. That’s when he drove away in her car, which was later recovered on East 59th Street, the police report said.

Cleveland police released a photo of the suspect on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5319.