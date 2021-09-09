Cleveland police seek IDs of two suspects in military veteran’s death

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in the beating death of a military veteran.

Two suspects attacked the victim inside Lucky’s Beverage, on East 105th Street, on Aug. 22 at about 11:20 p.m. Police said the victim, identified as 62-year-old Kevin Smith, was arguing with the female suspect when she starting throwing bottles at him.

The male suspect sucker punched Smith, knocking him unconscious, according to police.

Smith was taken to University Hospitals, where he died on Sept. 2.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Cleveland police released photos of the two suspects on Thursday. There is a reward up to $5,000 for information.

Anyone with tips should call homicide investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.