Cleveland police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 44-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the road on Cleveland’s east side early Saturday morning, police reported. And now a search has begun for the driver who slowed down and then drove off following the incident (as seen in the video above).

Police said the incident occurred around 12:25 a.m. along Superior Avenue at East 105th Street.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

The man who was struck was taken to University Hospitals by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking that anyone who has information regarding the incident or recognizes the vehicle to reach out at 216-623-5191.