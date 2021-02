CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a two-year-old girl who is believed to be with her father.

According to the department, Julie Renee Glover was last seen with David Kohut at his home located in the 4000 block of E. 79th St. on Jan. 26.

Kohut was supposed to return the girl to her grandmother and never did.

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.