Cleveland police searching for SUV involved in fatal motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a SUV that fled the scene.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday on Woodland Avenue, when a man riding a motorcycle somehow lost control of his vehicle and was ejected. Police said they believe the man could have been thrown into the SUV’s driver’s side.

The driver of the SUV may have stopped the vehicle for a time, but then took off through the Hanini Gas Station Parking lot and headed northbound on East 55th Street.

Police provided photos of the SUV in question above.

Cleveland EMS confirmed that a man was dead on arrival when they showed up at the scene.

Those who can offer any information into this incident are asked to call investigators at 216-621-1234, or send an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.