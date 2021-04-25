Cleveland police searching for suspects after woman shot, killed in vehicle

The victim's 13-year-old son was reportedly inside vehicle at time of shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was found shot and killed in her vehicle Saturday, Cleveland police said.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of East 76th Street around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a woman shot. Upon arrival, the 47-year-old woman was reportedly found inside her vehicle with two gunshot wounds, one in the head and the other in the chest.

The victim was declared dead at the scene after Cleveland EMS arrived.

Cleveland’s homicide unit report that, after initial investigation, the woman’s 13-year-old son was in the car with her after just arriving home, when two men reportedly approached the vehicle and started shooting. The two suspects, who have yet to be identified, then fled from the area.

Police said that the boy was not injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out.