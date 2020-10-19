Cleveland police searching for suspect after man shot, killed at Family Dollar

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are reporting that a man was fatally shot Friday at a Family Dollar on Kinsman Road.

According to a police report, officers arrived at the scene around 6 p.m., locating the wounded victim in the back of the building. Although care was administered, the 32-year-old man was reported dead at the scene.

After some investigating, the Cleveland Homicide Unit reported learning the man had come to the store with his kids and girlfriend. At check out, the victim reportedly got into an argument with the cashier over payment.

After a security guard escorted the man outside the building, the victim reportedly got into an argument with another man who was behind the victim in line. That man was reportedly upset because he had been made to wait.

The victim reportedly punched the other man in the face, which caused him to take out his gun and shoot the victim. The security guard was reportedly back inside the building when the shooting took place.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police are still searching for him and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or the incident is encouraged to call 216-623-5464, or anonymously at 216-25-CRIME.

