CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for a porch pirate in the Cleveland area.

A man was caught getting out of a maroon Dodge Caravan or Ford Windstar on surveillance camera Monday just after 9:50 p.m. in the Old Brooklyn area taking packages off of porches, according to a post on the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook page.

The suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s who was seen wearing black Adidas pants and black Nike shoes, the post said.

The vehicle the man was driving appeared to have tape around the rear window, the post said.

Police ask that anyone with information on this porch pirate suspect call 216-623-5217.