Cleveland police searching for parents of little boy found wandering on west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are working to find the parents of a 2-year-old boy found wandering in the area of West 95th Street and Detroit Avenue.
Cleveland police say officers are with the little boy attempting to locate a family member.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
A photo of the boy has not yet been made available.
