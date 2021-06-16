Cleveland police searching for missing woman believed to be kidnapped

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are now asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman, reportedly not seen since May 21.

Katie Michelle Leister, 35, was reported missing by her husband on June 1, after he hadn’t seen her for a week and a half, Cleveland police reported.

Leister’s husband told police she was reportedly on her was to pick up a pizza near the area of East 59th Street and Broadway Avenue where she was last seen walking.

Cleveland police have reportedly upgraded the missing persons case to a kidnapping, as others said Leister was “in the company of known drug dealers,” police said in a statement.

Those who may know Leister’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or 216-621-1234. She is in need of medication due to various conditions, police reported.