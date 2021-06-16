Cleveland police searching for missing woman believed to be kidnapped

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo courtesy Cleveland police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are now asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman, reportedly not seen since May 21.

Katie Michelle Leister, 35, was reported missing by her husband on June 1, after he hadn’t seen her for a week and a half, Cleveland police reported.

Leister’s husband told police she was reportedly on her was to pick up a pizza near the area of East 59th Street and Broadway Avenue where she was last seen walking.

Cleveland police have reportedly upgraded the missing persons case to a kidnapping, as others said Leister was “in the company of known drug dealers,” police said in a statement.

Those who may know Leister’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or 216-621-1234. She is in need of medication due to various conditions, police reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral