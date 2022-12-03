CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered man they say never showed up for work Tuesday.

Cody Guido, 28, was last seen heading to his job at an Outback Steakhouse in Macedonia, but never arrived and never came back to his Old Brooklyn area home, his mother told Cleveland police.

He was reportedly last seen wearing all black and does have a vehicle. He has not answered his phone since Tuesday.

Guido is described as having bipolar.

Anyone who may have seen his is urged to call Cleveland police at