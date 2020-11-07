Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered 71-year-old woman

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding a 71-year-old woman.

According to a police report, Maria Turoczi was reported missing on Nov. 6.

Her husband told officers she was planning to go to the grocery store and then drop food off at St. Emeric Church on W. 22nd St., but the pastor said she never arrived.

Maria has reportedly been showing signs of dementia.

She has red hair and blue eyes. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 216-623-5000.

