Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland mother has reported her 16-year-old son missing, police said.

Cleveland police are now searching for Brandon Cornelius Jr., who was last seen on Aug. 1 and is believed to be endangered.

According to police, the teen left his mother’s home that day and did not return.

Cornelius’ mother did say the teen texted her once to say he would come home after attending a friend’s funeral, but that he has not done so yet. She reported him missing on Aug. 4, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this missing persons case is directed to contact the Cleveland Police Department.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: