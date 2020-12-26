Cleveland police searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 71-year-old man didn’t return home today, and now Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

David Price reportedly left his Virginia Avenue residence around 11:22 a.m., prompting a missing adult alert to be issued when he never came back.

Price reportedly suffers from dementia and people are concerned for his safety. He is considered endangered.

Anyone with information regarding Price’s whereabouts is directed to call 911.

Price’s car is a 2011 purple Ford Taurus.

