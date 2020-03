CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police reports, Jessica Felts is described as being 5’9″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Felts’ grandmother filed the missing person’s report, saying she hasn’t seen her since Dec. 29.

It was also found that Felts no longer attends her school.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.