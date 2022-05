CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 12-year-old Cleveland girl is missing and the police are now asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Jaynelle Moshey reportedly left her home at the 1800 block of Lampson Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the girl possibly ran away and is believed to be accompanied by a boy.

Those who may know the girl’s whereabouts are asked to reach out to police at 216-621-1234 or call 911 directly. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.