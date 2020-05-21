Cleveland police searching for man who robbed Family Dollar at knifepoint

1  of  5
CLEVELAND (WJW)- Cleveland police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar on Madison Avenue.

It happened on May 8, around 7:40 p.m.   Police say the suspect reached over the counter with a knife in his hand and took money from the register as a person in front of him was getting checked out.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing grey gloves, a mask, acid-washed jeans, and a black and grey jacket with a red shirt underneath.

If anyone recognizes this male or has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or crime stoppers at 216-252-7463.

