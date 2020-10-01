Man accused of assaulting teen girl with sandwich, then knocking her unconscious

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a man who is accused of violently assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a gas station.

According to the department, it happened at Gas USA on St. Clair Ave. on Sept. 26.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to police. She said her daughter told her that a man tried hitting on her but that she turned him down. That’s when, police say, he slapped her in the face with a corned beef sandwich and pushed her.

The teen then pushed him back to get away and police say he threw her to the ground and started kicking and stomping on her until she lost consciousness. When she awoke, she realized her purse was gone.

Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Raymond Jamel Shepherd. He is 6’2″ and weighs 190 pounds. No other details about him were provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call detectives at 216-623-5518.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: