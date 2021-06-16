Cleveland police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck, seriously injured dog

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A one year old dog named Rocky is in serious condition with broken bones, burns and internal bleeding after a hit and run accident in Cleveland.

Witnesses say the speeding vehicle never slowed down and seemed to intentionally swerve into the dog, which was standing on the tree lawn with his owner and their other puppy Bella.

“We were right there, like right there on the sidewalk,” said the dogs’ owner Tae, who asked us not to share his last name. “I know he saw my dog. He didn’t stop, nothing, he kept going.”

It happened Monday around 9:30 a.m. on Walden Avenue in Cleveland.

Tae says the all white Chrysler appeared to be traveling between 40-45 mph, which is well above the 25 mph residential speed limit.

“When he hit my dog, my dog flew and tumbled,” said Tae.

Fortunately, a neighbor’s security camera captured the accident. The impact was so forceful two large parts of the car actually landed in the middle of the road.

Tae and his girlfriend Nae say the dogs are like their children, but they couldn’t help to think what might have happened if an actual child had been riding their bicycle.

“This is a kid friendly street, there are kids and dogs everywhere,” said Nae.

Rocky suffered severe burns from either the road or vehicle, internal bleeding and multiple broken bones in his left leg and foot which will require surgery.

They contacted Cleveland police, but are hoping the driver will just come forward and do the right thing.

“We just want him to come forward and help pay the hospital bills,” said Nae. “We miss him and want to get him back home. e is the sweetest dog you can meet.”

In case the driver isn’t located, a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Rocky’s medical expenses and surgeries which could cost up to $6,000.