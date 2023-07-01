CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who they consider endangered.

Kristy Manning, 31, was last heard from by her family on June 15, police said, and is known to be in the North Olmsted area. She was last seen on West 34th Street.

Manning was reported missing on Thursday.

She has a tattoo of the name “Adrianna” on her right leg.

Those who may have seen Manning, or who may know her whereabouts, are asked to reach out to police at 216-623-2711.