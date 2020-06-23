Cleveland police searching for endangered missing man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a man who has been missing since early June and is considered to be endangered.

According to a police report, Jimmy Owens, 44, has not been seen since June 8, according to his mother.

He has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and suffered a traumatic brain injury in the past.

He also has suicidal tendencies.

He was last seen wearing light-colored pants, a navy blue shirt with stars and a maroon and blue dress shirt. He was last seen in the 1790 block of West 25th Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police.

**For details on another local missing person, watch the video below**