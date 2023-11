CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people they say are suspects in a homicide.

The homicide took place not far from the Cedar Estates on East 28th Street and Central Avenue on Nov. 1.

See photos of the suspects below:

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Those who have any information in the case are asked to call Cleveland Detective Hayduk directly at at 216-623-7653.

Police did not offer more details in the homicide, but an investigation is ongoing.