Cleveland police searching for 12-year-old girl reported missing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who is missing.

According to a police report, Daimiyah Bourns left her grandmother’s home on Olivet Avenue around 12:30 on Sunday with a bag of clothes and hasn’t been heard from since.

She is 5’3, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 216-623-6200.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: