CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who is missing.
According to a police report, Daimiyah Bourns left her grandmother’s home on Olivet Avenue around 12:30 on Sunday with a bag of clothes and hasn’t been heard from since.
She is 5’3, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 216-623-6200.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Cleveland police searching for 12-year-old girl reported missing
- Cleveland police asking for help locating missing, endangered 63-year-old man
- Steelers QB Rudolph shows poise in return to Cleveland, finds closure with Myles Garrett
- Flurries possible with freezing drizzle overnight, cloudy and cold for Monday
- Officials investigating after small plane crashes into house, kills family on board