CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old girl.

Na’Chelle Fawler was last seen at Memorial School on East 152nd Street on Tuesday, police said.

She was wearing a pink tank top, blue shorts and flip flops. Her hair is in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME.