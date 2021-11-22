Cleveland police search for woman accused of shooting store owner in the face

Cleveland Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a female wanted for felonious assault for shooting a male at 15601 Holmes on November 16, 2021. The victim, who is the store owner, was shot in the face during an exchange of gun fire with the suspect who was attempting to rob the store at gunpoint. Attached are still images from the store’s camera ( courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND, Ohio ( WJW) The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a woman accused of shooting a store owner during an attempted robbery.

It happened November 16 at a store on East 156th street and Holmes just after 8 p.m. The store owner told police he was at the counter when two people walked up to the door and he buzzed the woman in. The other person stayed outside.

The victim said the woman walked up, put a black plastic bag on the counter, and told him put the money in it. When he told her he didn’t have any cash, she pulled out a gun and shot him.

The store owner, who was also armed, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and told police he wasn’t sure if he shot her during the exchange of gunfire.

When police arrived they discovered five shell casings and two bullet fragments inside the store.

The store owner was taken to University Hospitals for treatment. Cleveland police are now looking for the woman who was wearing a dark hoodie and a surgical mask, possibly two. The alleged accomplice was also wearing a blue Nautica hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-2576.