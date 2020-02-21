Cleveland police search for two suspects after girl hit getting off bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cleveland Division of Police is trying to identify two suspects seen getting out of a car believed used in a hit-and-run of a child getting off of a school bus.

It happened Thursday afternoon at West 73rd Street and Dearborn Avenue. A car passed a school bus and hit 9-year-old Jayvenna Thompkins.

The car was later dumped on West 91st Street.

A security camera captured a picture of the two young men inside the car walking away.

The child remains in the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening.