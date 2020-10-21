Cleveland police search for suspects wanted in luggage thefts at airport

Editor’s Note: The video above is an I-Team report on another luggage theft at the airport.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police has released a photo of two people wanted in connection with a luggage theft at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to police, the two people in the photo took two pieces of luggage from an American Airlines carousel on October 17.

Police say the pair got away on the RTA train.

If you recognize the people in this photo, contact Detective Zverina at (216)623-2532.

