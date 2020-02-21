Cleveland police search for suspect who hit child getting off school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police have recovered the suspect vehicle but are still looking for the driver who hit a child getting off a school bus Thursday afternoon.

It happened at W. 73rd St. and Dearborn Ave. around 4 p.m.

The child is a 3rd grader at Waverly Elementary School.

Police say the driver ran over her leg and did not stop.

She's being treated for a significant leg injury. She had surgery Thursday evening.

Cleveland police believe they have recovered the car responsible.

No one has been arrested.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed a rust-colored Kia Soul whipping around the bus.

The moment the girl is hit happens out of the camera's view.

Officials with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District say the overhead lights on the bus were activated and the retractable stop sign on the side was extended.

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)621-1234.