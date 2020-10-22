Cleveland police search for suspect who assaulted Burger King employee after being asked to wear a mask

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police has released surveillance pictures of an assault that happened at a Burger King on Clark Ave.

It took place on Monday, October 12, just before 8 p.m.

According to police, a man came in to order food and an employee asked him to put on his mask.

Police say the man started yelling and threatening the employee when he noticed another customer who wasn’t wearing a mask.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grab a yellow cone in the lobby and throw it at the employee, hitting her in the back of the head.

Police say the suspect left the store on a blue bike.

If you recognize the man in the photos, call Detective Murphy at (216)623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.

