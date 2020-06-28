Cleveland police search for missing woman

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman to ensure her safety.

It was reported to police that Asia Townsend was in an altercation with her child’s father. Police said the man took her and their 5-year-old.

Officers were able to reach Townsend, who said she was not the victim of an altercation. According to Cleveland police, she said she would meet officers at the Second District Headquarters, but she has not yet been there.

Police said they believe she is traveling in a red Kia Sportage hatchback.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 216-621-1234.

