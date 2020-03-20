1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: COVID-19 cases top 13K in U.S.; more NBA players test positive List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Cleveland police search for missing woman with dementia, Alzheimer’s

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mozelle Shepherd (Photo Credit: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

Mozelle Shepherd, 65, went missing from her home near East 109th Street and St. Clair Avenue. She was last seen at about 2 a.m. Friday.

She reportedly has dementia and Alzheimer’s. She has been known to wander before and has frequented RTA buses to MetroHealth Hospital.

Mozelle is described as being 5’1″ tall and around 135 pounds. She was wearing gray sweat pants, a black hoodie and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News