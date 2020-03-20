Cleveland police search for missing woman with dementia, Alzheimer’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

Mozelle Shepherd, 65, went missing from her home near East 109th Street and St. Clair Avenue. She was last seen at about 2 a.m. Friday.

She reportedly has dementia and Alzheimer’s. She has been known to wander before and has frequented RTA buses to MetroHealth Hospital.

Mozelle is described as being 5’1″ tall and around 135 pounds. She was wearing gray sweat pants, a black hoodie and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.