CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 20-year-old woman, who is reportedly homeless, is missing and considered endangered.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, Julia Egan was last seen in the Cleveland area on Oct. 26.

Julia Egan’s uncle, Rickie Egan, reported Julia as missing after he said he got a call from his niece around 7 p.m. saying she was at the MetroHealth Medical Center and wanted to come home.

According to Rickie, who lives in Indiana, Julia said she was at the hospital because her boyfriend assaulted her. When Rickie arrived at the hospital, Julia was gone, according to police.

Cleveland police reported that Julia is developmentally delayed and homeless. She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you see Julia Egan or know of her whereabouts, Cleveland police ask that you call (216) 623-2755.